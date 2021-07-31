Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Target Price at C$44.57

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCG shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TSE HCG opened at C$38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$38.91.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6737095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

