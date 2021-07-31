Analysts Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Target Price at $84.67

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 189,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.76.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

