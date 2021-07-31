Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) PT at $515.00

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.43.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $595.96. 279,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,297. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.96. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $601.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

