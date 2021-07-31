Analysts Set Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target at $41.00

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.