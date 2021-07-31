Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $223.75

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.42.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.72. Saia has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $249.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
