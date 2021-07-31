Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $223.75

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.72. Saia has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.