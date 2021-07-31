Analysts Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price at $60.75

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 496.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

