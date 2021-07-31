Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $17.44

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 327,263 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

