Analyzing Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Clean Energy Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 9.89 $4.60 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels $291.72 million 5.15 -$9.86 million ($0.06) -125.17

Montauk Renewables has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clean Energy Fuels.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Montauk Renewables and Clean Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clean Energy Fuels 2 1 4 0 2.29

Montauk Renewables currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.72%. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 101.95%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels -6.62% -2.79% -2.10%

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Clean Energy Fuels on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in fueling stations; and provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to offer operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets. In addition, it transports and sells CNG and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; procures and sells RNG; sells tradable credits, such as RNG and conventional natural gas as a vehicle fuel comprising Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; enables its customers to acquire and finance natural gas vehicles; and obtains federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 48,000 vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 565 fueling stations in 39 states in the United States and 5 provinces in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

