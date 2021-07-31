Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of AOVTF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Andover Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Get Andover Mining alerts:

About Andover Mining

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Andover Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andover Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.