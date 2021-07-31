Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of AOVTF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Andover Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Andover Mining
