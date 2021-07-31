Andrew Robson Buys 10,000 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Stock

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) insider Andrew Robson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

LON BERI opened at GBX 90.29 ($1.18) on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.48. The company has a market cap of £104.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

