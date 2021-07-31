AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 1,897,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

