Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

NLY opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

