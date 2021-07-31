Apella Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.