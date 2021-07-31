Apella Capital LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81.

