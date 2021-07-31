Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

