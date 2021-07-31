Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Position Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.99 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

