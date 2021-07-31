Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $132.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

