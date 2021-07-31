Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $175.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05.
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
