Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $175.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

