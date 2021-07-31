Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

