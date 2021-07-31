Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

