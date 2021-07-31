Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 65,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $8.30 on Friday. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of Applied UV stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $33,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied UV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

