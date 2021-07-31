Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

