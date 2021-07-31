AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 3,219 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

KW stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

