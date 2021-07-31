AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Suzano by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Suzano by 9.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

SUZ stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.