AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 67,538 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.70. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

