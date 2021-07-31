AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 140.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Several analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

ACHC stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

