AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 146,878 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,878 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

