Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

