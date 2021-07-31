Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in July

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARRRF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39. Ardea Resources has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

