Ardmore Shipping’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.44.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 227,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 99,432 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 286,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.