Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.21) per share for the quarter.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

