Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

ACRE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 478,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $708.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

