Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%.

NYSE:ARES opened at $71.61 on Friday. Ares Management has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

