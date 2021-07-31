Argo Group International (ARGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $52.13 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

