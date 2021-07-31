Argus Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $145.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target upped by Argus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.15.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $132.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

