Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $560.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.