Arweave Trading 32.9% Higher This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Arweave has a market capitalization of $375.48 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $11.24 or 0.00027973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00028735 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

