Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 436.67 ($5.71).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 404.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97).

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

