Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,032,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

