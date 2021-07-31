Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,032,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.66.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.