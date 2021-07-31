Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

AC stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

