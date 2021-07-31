Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.85 ($1.03). Assura shares last traded at GBX 78.30 ($1.02), with a volume of 3,263,518 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Assura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total value of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). Insiders acquired a total of 27,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,228 over the last quarter.

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

