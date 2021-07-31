At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOME. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE HOME opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

