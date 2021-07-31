ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.80.

ACLLF opened at $36.07 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

