Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 1,716 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $723.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.00. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 463.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

