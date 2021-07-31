Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $320.00. The stock had previously closed at $266.79, but opened at $299.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian shares last traded at $331.27, with a volume of 60,192 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TEAM. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 243.4% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $2,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $668,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $5,521,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63, a PEG ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

