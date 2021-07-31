Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 662,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,768,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $65,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

NYSE ATO opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

