AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,502,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,137,312. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

