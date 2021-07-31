Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. Audacy shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 736,616 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on AUD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Audacy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.