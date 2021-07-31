Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 175,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,061,979 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $14.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

