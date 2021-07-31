Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

